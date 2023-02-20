Championship and League One attendances as Bradford Bulls and Toulouse Olympique register superb numbers

ANOTHER week of rugby league is done and dusted outside the Super League and there were a number of big results in the Championship and League One.
Sheffield Eagles hammered Batley Bulldogs 36-0 on Friday night before Toulouse Olympique thrashed the York Knights by exactly the same scoreline on Saturday evening.
Saturday night also saw Workington Town travel to the London Skolars and inflict a 56-18 thumping on the capital side before attention turned to Sunday’s games.
Bradford Bulls managed to beat Widnes Vikings in the last minute at Odsal whilst Swinton Lions too held off Barrow Raiders by two points at 20-18.
Featherstone Rovers smashed Whitehaven, with Halifax Panthers overcoming London Broncos. Elsewhere, Keighley Cougars beat Newcastle Thunder with Dewsbury Rams overcoming the North Wales Crusaders in League One.
Doncaster pipped Hunslet to the post at 18-16 whilst Midlands Hurricanes thrashed Cornwall.
What were the attendances in both the Championship and League One?
Sheffield Eagles 36-0 Batley Bulldogs
878 at the Olympic Legacy Park on Friday night
Toulouse Olympique 36-0 York Knights
2,761 at the Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday night
London Skolars 18-56 Workington Town
264 at the New River Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Bradford Bulls 14-12 Widnes Vikings
4,827 at Odsal on Sunday afternoon
Featherstone Rovers 76-4 Whitehaven
No attendance given
Halifax Panthers 26-18 London Broncos
1,950 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon
Keighley Cougars 44-24 Newcastle Thunder
1,658 at Cougar Park on Sunday afternoon
Swinton Lions 20-18 Barrow Raiders
1,139 at Heywood Road on Sunday afternoon
North Wales Crusaders 18-38 Dewsbury Rams
300 (est.) at the DCBL Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Doncaster 18-16 Hunslet
No attendance given
Midlands Hurricanes 40-6 Cornwall
453 at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday afternoon