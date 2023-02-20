Championship and League One attendances as Bradford Bulls and Toulouse Olympique register superb numbers

ANOTHER week of rugby league is done and dusted outside the Super League and there were a number of big results in the Championship and League One.

Sheffield Eagles hammered Batley Bulldogs 36-0 on Friday night before Toulouse Olympique thrashed the York Knights by exactly the same scoreline on Saturday evening.

Saturday night also saw Workington Town travel to the London Skolars and inflict a 56-18 thumping on the capital side before attention turned to Sunday’s games.

Bradford Bulls managed to beat Widnes Vikings in the last minute at Odsal whilst Swinton Lions too held off Barrow Raiders by two points at 20-18.

Featherstone Rovers smashed Whitehaven, with Halifax Panthers overcoming London Broncos. Elsewhere, Keighley Cougars beat Newcastle Thunder with Dewsbury Rams overcoming the North Wales Crusaders in League One.

Doncaster pipped Hunslet to the post at 18-16 whilst Midlands Hurricanes thrashed Cornwall.

What were the attendances in both the Championship and League One?

Sheffield Eagles 36-0 Batley Bulldogs

878 at the Olympic Legacy Park on Friday night

Toulouse Olympique 36-0 York Knights

2,761 at the Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday night

London Skolars 18-56 Workington Town

264 at the New River Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Bradford Bulls 14-12 Widnes Vikings

4,827 at Odsal on Sunday afternoon

Featherstone Rovers 76-4 Whitehaven

No attendance given

Halifax Panthers 26-18 London Broncos

1,950 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon

Keighley Cougars 44-24 Newcastle Thunder

1,658 at Cougar Park on Sunday afternoon

Swinton Lions 20-18 Barrow Raiders

1,139 at Heywood Road on Sunday afternoon

North Wales Crusaders 18-38 Dewsbury Rams

300 (est.) at the DCBL Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Doncaster 18-16 Hunslet

No attendance given

Midlands Hurricanes 40-6 Cornwall

453 at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday afternoon