Rugby league player handed three-year ban for testing positive for banned substance

UK ANTI-DOPING (UKAD) has confirmed that Rugby League player Callum Marriott has been banned from all sport for a period of three-years following a first Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) for the Presence of two Prohibited Substances in his urine Sample.

On 16 February 2022, UKAD collected an Out-of-Competition urine Sample from Marriott at a Rochdale Hornets’ training session. Analysis of Mr Marriott’s Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for Ostarine and metabolites of GW1516.

On 4 May 2022, UKAD notified Mr Marriott of the AAF and issued him with a Provisional Suspension from sport. On 17 June 2022, UKAD charged Mr Marriott with the commission of ADRVs for the Presence and Use of Prohibited Substances. On 27 June 2022, less than 20 days after receiving the Charge Letter, Mr Marriott admitted the ADRVs and accepted the asserted period of Ineligibility.

In accordance with ADR Article 10.8.1, Mr Marriott was able to reduce the four-year asserted period of Ineligibility to three-years. UKAD issued Mr Marriott with a three-year ban, which is deemed to have commenced on 4 May 2022 and will expire at midnight on 3 May 2025.

Speaking on the case, UKAD Director of Operations, Pat Myhill said: “Athletes have a responsibility to themselves, their teammates, and the sport to make sure that they are adhering to the Anti-Doping Rules. Athletes are reminded that they are solely responsible for what goes into their bodies.

Supplements are never 100% risk-free and may contain prohibited substances, which is why we recommend to athletes that they put food first and approach supplements with caution.”

The Rugby Football League added, “The RFL continues to work closely with UKAD to ensure that Rugby League players at all levels can be sure that the sport is clean and fair. Through education, we make clear to all players that doping is unacceptable, and they are responsible for ensuring that they adhere to the rules – and that the testing programme will catch out transgressors, and impose stiff penalties. In this instance, the punishment has been modified as a result of a prompt admission of liability.”