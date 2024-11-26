Championship and League One round one fixtures revealed as Goole Vikings make their debut at home

THE first Championship and League One fixtures have been announced this morning as Goole Vikings make their professional bow at home to Midlands Hurricanes.

The new franchise, who will be a League One side for the first time in 2025, will take on Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday 23 February at the Victoria Pleasures Ground.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Workington Town will host Cornwall, Dewsbury Rams will take on North Wales Crusaders, Rochdale Hornets will go up against Keighley Cougars and Whitehaven will travel to Swinton Lions.

In round one of the Championship, Toulouse Olympique will host Widnes Vikings on Saturday February 15, with the remaining fixtures on Sunday February 16.

Barrow Raiders host Hunslet, Doncaster travel to Featherstone Rovers, Oldham take on York Knights, Halifax Panthers visit Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls host London Broncos in a tough encounter.

