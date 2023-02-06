Championship and pre-season Super League attendances: Bradford Bulls fall short of world record as Warrington Wolves fans turn out for long-serving stars

ANOTHER weekend of rugby league has been done and dusted, and, although the Super League is still almost two weeks away, the Championship competition began in earnest.

On Saturday afternoon, Toulouse Olympique began their hunt for promotion from the Championship with a 24-4 win over Barrow Raiders, whilst Warrington Wolves were able to run home for Ben Currie’s testimonial against the Leigh Leopards in a 22-10 triumph.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons inflicted a 32-4 defeat on an Elite One Selection side, with Workington Town overcoming a Bradford Bulls reserves side, 38-10.

Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC kicked things off on Sunday for the David Topliss Memoral Trophy, with the Black and Whites storming to a 56-0 win.

Bradford Bulls just about got past Whitehaven with a 24-8 win in the Championship, with victories for Halifax Panthers over Sheffield Eagles (26-18), Batley Bulldogs over London Broncos (30-20), Newcastle Thunder over Swinton Lions (18-6) and Widnes Vikings over York Knights (19-12).

Elsewhere in the all-Super League friendlies, Hull KR put the Leeds Rhinos to the sword in an emphatic 26-4 win whilst Castleford Tigers gave Nathan Massey the testimonial to remember, running out 48-10 victors against Huddersfield Giants.

For Sam Powell’s testimonial game, too, the Wigan Warriors were ruthless in their dispatch of the Salford Red Devils, with a 32-4 victory.

But, how many people turned up to the games at the weekend?

Barrow Raiders 4-24 Toulouse Olympique

2,177 at Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium

Warrington Wolves 22-10 Leigh Leopards

5,512 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Catalans Dragons 32-4 Elite One Selection

3,496 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus

Wakefield Trinity 0-56 Hull FC

1,641 at Belle Vue

Bradford Bulls 24-8 Whitehaven

4,870 at Odsal

Wigan Warriors 32-4 Salford Red Devils

3,846 at the DW Stadium

Halifax Panthers 26-18 Sheffield Eagles

2,101 at The Shay

London Broncos 20-30 Batley Bulldogs

1,849 at Cherry Red Records Stadium

Swinton Lions 6-18 Newcastle Thunder

877 at Heywood Road

Hunslet 44-18 Salford Red Devils Reserves

368 at the South Leeds Stadium