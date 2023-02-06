Bradford Bulls and Mark Dunning welcome new signing into the country ahead of fight for Super League promotion

BRADFORD BULLS and Mark Dunning have been boosted ahead of their fight for Super League promotion by the news that new signing Keven Appo has landed in the country.

Appo starred for Papua New Guinea in the recent Rugby League World Cup and signed on a one-year deal with the option of a second back in November 2022.

However, that move was subject to international clearance and visa success, but he Appo has now landed in the UK with head coach Mark Dunning shown beside him at Odsal.

✅ | That’s right, Keven Appo has landed and we’re super excited to welcome him to the Bulls team! pic.twitter.com/Q089NwBCCp — Bradford Bulls (@OfficialBullsRL) February 6, 2023

It’s great news for the Bulls with the 24-year-old saying on the official Bradford Twitter page: “Hi everyone, Keven Appo here. I have arrived safely in Bradford now and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Head coach Mark Dunning said at the time of the signing: “I am really, really pleased we have managed to get the deal done. This started prior to the World Cup, we identified him as someone we wanted then after which the World Cup has only shown us and everyone how good he is.

“He is a big robust human being. Everything he does, he does with energy. He carries hard and dents defences, he has a real desire to hit hard in defence also I think he will be a real crowd favourite who will get the fans off their seats and clapping.

“He is going to add to and complement our group we already have in the building, we identified certain areas he will bring things such as his infectious energy and commitment and Keven is really looking forward to getting over and we are looking forward to having him.