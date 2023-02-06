Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves stars face anxious wait ahead of Super League opener

AHEAD of the Super League opening round which begins on Thursday 16 February when Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, those two sides and Hull KR will be facing a nervous wait to see if any of their stars will be banned.

The Match Review Panel will be meeting on Thursday, an RFL spokesperson told League Express, but any bans that are handed out will come into effect on the first weekend of the Super League season.

That’s because any charges handed out by the MRP this Thursday can be appealed until the following Tuesday.

That means if any Leeds or Warrington player is banned, they will not be able to serve those suspensions this weekend when the Rhinos take on Hunslet and the Wolves go up against North Wales Crusaders.

Warrington’s Josh McGuire was sent from the field in the Wolves’ 22-10 win over Leigh Leopards by referee Marcus Griffiths for dissent whilst Leeds’ Aidan Sezer and KR’s Lachlan Coote were sinbinned at Craven Park after the former hit the latter round the head, which Coote took objection to.

Rovers’ Elliot Minchella could also be in trouble after a head high tackle on Leeds’ Richie Myler.