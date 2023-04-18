Championship Attendances: Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings impress again

jjWELL that’s another week of Championship action done and dusted and what a weekend it proved to be!
On Saturday, Keighley Cougars hosted French side Toulouse Olympique, with Sylvain Houles’ men running out 34-6 winners in a big statement win before attention turned to Sunday afternoon for five Championship fixtures.
In one of the surprises of the season, Batley Bulldogs beat Bradford Bulls at Odsal in a 26-21 thriller whilst Halifax Panthers put York Knights to the sword in a 16-6 triumph.
Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers continued their impressive run of form, extending their unbeaten run in the Championship with a 40-10 thrashing of London Broncos.
Whitehaven continued their ascent up the Championship table with an emphatic 31-6 triumph over bottom side Newcastle Thunder with John Kear’s Widnes Vikings getting over the line against Barrow Raiders.
Here is how the attendances fared for each games over the weekend:
Halifax Panthers 22-26 Bradford Bulls (Monday night)
3,053 at The Shay on Monday night
Keighley Cougars 6-34 Toulouse Olympique
N/A
Bradford Bulls 16-21 Batley Bulldogs
3,330 at Odsal on Sunday afternoon
Halifax Panthers 16-6 York Knights
1,454 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon
London Broncos 10-40 Featherstone Rovers
977 at Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Whitehaven 31-6 Newcastle Thunder
987 at the LEL Arena on Sunday afternoon
Widnes Vikings 23-14 Barrow Raiders
2,772 at the DCBL Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Dewsbury Rams 78-10 Cornwall
N/A
Doncaster 26-22 Oldham
1,308 at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Hunslet 48-6 Midlands Hurricanes
358 at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Rochdale Hornets 28-29 Workington Town
N/A