Championship Attendances: Bradford Bulls and Widnes Vikings impress again

jjWELL that’s another week of Championship action done and dusted and what a weekend it proved to be!

On Saturday, Keighley Cougars hosted French side Toulouse Olympique, with Sylvain Houles’ men running out 34-6 winners in a big statement win before attention turned to Sunday afternoon for five Championship fixtures.

In one of the surprises of the season, Batley Bulldogs beat Bradford Bulls at Odsal in a 26-21 thriller whilst Halifax Panthers put York Knights to the sword in a 16-6 triumph.

Elsewhere, Featherstone Rovers continued their impressive run of form, extending their unbeaten run in the Championship with a 40-10 thrashing of London Broncos.

Whitehaven continued their ascent up the Championship table with an emphatic 31-6 triumph over bottom side Newcastle Thunder with John Kear’s Widnes Vikings getting over the line against Barrow Raiders.

Here is how the attendances fared for each games over the weekend:

Halifax Panthers 22-26 Bradford Bulls (Monday night)

3,053 at The Shay on Monday night

Keighley Cougars 6-34 Toulouse Olympique

N/A

Bradford Bulls 16-21 Batley Bulldogs

3,330 at Odsal on Sunday afternoon

Halifax Panthers 16-6 York Knights

1,454 at The Shay on Sunday afternoon

London Broncos 10-40 Featherstone Rovers

977 at Cherry Red Records Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Whitehaven 31-6 Newcastle Thunder

987 at the LEL Arena on Sunday afternoon

Widnes Vikings 23-14 Barrow Raiders

2,772 at the DCBL Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Dewsbury Rams 78-10 Cornwall

N/A

Doncaster 26-22 Oldham

1,308 at the Eco-Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Hunslet 48-6 Midlands Hurricanes

358 at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Rochdale Hornets 28-29 Workington Town

N/A