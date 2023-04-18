Wakefield Trinity snap up rival Super League halfback on short-term loan

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have bolstered their Super League ranks with the signing of rival halfback on a two-week loan.

That halfback is Hull KR man Rowan Milnes.

Milnes, 23, played his scholarship rugby at Trinity before establishing himself as a first team player under John Kear at Bradford Bulls.

The halfback then went on to join Hull KR in 2020 and has made 37 appearances for the Robins so far.

Milnes is looking forward to joining the squad at training and said: “I started my professional journey here in the scholarship at 15 and to be able to come back and get some valuable game time in Super League is an opportunity which I’m really looking forward to.

“I’ll give it my all for the club whilst I’m wearing the shirt and I’m looking forward to meeting the boys and getting started.

“There are some quality players here and hopefully I can develop some good combinations with them and make a positive impact out on the field.”

Trinity Head Coach Mark Applegarth added: “I’m really pleased to have Rowan joining us from Hull KR.

“I know Rowan from when he was with us in the Scholarship and he is a talented halfback who gives us some added options and depth in that position.

“I’ve been impressed with Rowan’s performances when he’s featured for Hull KR and he’s a player I have admired for a number of years.

“He’ll certainly add to the group and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”