Ex-St Helens prop Luke Thompson reportedly receives massive Super League offer

FORMER St Helens prop Luke Thompson has received a massive offer to return to Super League.

The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has claimed that the current Canterbury Bulldogs forward is edging nearer to an exit from Belmore.

Thompson joined Canterbury back in the summer of 2020 when Covid-19 dominated both the UK and Australia, but has found opportunities limited at Belmore due to injury.

The Mole has written: “Thompson comes off contract at the end of the season and has received a massive four-year deal from the rich Wigan club.

“It’s money the Bulldogs can’t match so ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to stay in Australia for the lifestyle or return home to take up a deal that will secure his future long-term.

“Complicating the situation is that Thompson has two managers – one in the UK and one in Sydney.”

Thompson has made 38 appearances for the Bulldogs after registering 163 appearances for boyhood club St Helens between 2013 and 2020.