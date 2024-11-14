Championship club announced series of off-field appointments in massive shake-up

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced a series of off-field appointments in a massive shake-up at the Championship club.

Following a recent in-depth organisational review, a new leadership team has been appointed to lead the club into a new phase of growth.

Taking up the role of ‘Executive Chairman’ is Stuart Murphy who will oversee operational and strategic growth. Murphy, who joined the Widnes Board in 2019 before becoming Chair in 2023.

Murphy said: “2024 has been a strong move forward for the Club on the field and it’s important we synchronise that with progression off the field.

“The recent review of all non-playing activities concluded that there were areas for improvement right across the business and the new roles actively address that.”

Current Foundation Director Simon Fox, meanwhile, has taken on a new role of ‘Chief Revenue Officer’ for the Vikings.

Fox will oversee the commercial, marketing, communications, and community growth for the club, working closely with the Executive Chairman, the Widnes Vikings Board, and the Vikings Foundation Board of Trustees.

With extensive experience at the likes of Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos, Hampshire Cricket, Castleford Tigers, and a key member of the Bradford Bulls in their Northern to Bulls transition, Fox brings over 28 years of top-flight involvement in sport.

Fox said: “Widnes Vikings are one of the games truly great clubs, not just rugby league but global sport.

“The mandate for me is very clear. Generate revenue, explode the brand, and get people talking about Widnes Vikings once again beyond our current, brilliant loyal fan base.

“We have a lot to do, there isn’t a quick fix or silver bullet but what we will do is deliver what we say, connect with our fans again and most of all make us a club to be unbelievably proud of on and off the field and in the Community. We’re excited.”

The restructure also sees the Vikings Board take on a range of responsibilities.

Vice-Chair Roger Harrison will support all rugby matters with a particular focus on our player pathways, ensuring development and growth from schools and community up to the Academy level.

The role will provide crucial oversight and support for the coaching network, development programme, rapidly expanding Women’s team, LDRL team, and Wheelchair Squads.

Joy Morton, Board Member (current General Counsel, Wrexham University) will oversee Governance, Strategic & Legal.

Events and fan engagement will be supported by long-time director, Rod Steele and lifelong Widnes fan and Board Member, Matt Taylor.

All roles commence with immediate effect.

Stuart Murphy concluded: “The Board is absolutely committed to delivering a team and brand that the town and fans are proud of. It’s a new journey and we’re really excited to see where it takes us.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast