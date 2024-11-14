Released Hull FC man Jack Walker details struggle of being without a club

RELEASED Hull FC player Jack Walker has detailed the struggle of being without a club after being let go by the Super League club.

Fullback Walker made just 14 appearances during his spell with the Black and Whites as injury problems and form hampered his time at the club.

Walker was one of three – alongside Liam Tindall and Morgan Smith – released by Hull today and now the former Leeds Rhinos number one has revealed just how hard it is to keep pushing himself mentally and physically as a free agent.

“With not training anymore with a club, the challenge, physically and mentally, is to do what is needed when you don’t have to go in,” Walker said on his own YouTube vlog.

“When you’re training, you have to go in. You have to do your gym sessions, your bronco tests, because it’s your job.

“Not having a job now… you’ve got to do it off your own back, which is a mental challenge when you haven’t got anyone with you really. It’s just you on your own.

“It will be a nice little mental challenge, which can only make me stronger really. I’m looking forward to it.”

There has been a major overhaul at the MKM Stadium, with new head coach John Cartwright bringing in the likes of Jordan Rapana, Elliott Whitehead and Cade Cust.

Moreover, the development and progression of youngster Logan Moy pushed Walker further down the pecking order.

