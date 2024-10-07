Championship club captain forced to wear metal ‘halo’ following emergency surgery

FANS are rallying to help Whitehaven captain James Newton after he fractured his neck during the final match of the season.

A fundraiser has been created as the 32-year-old hooker begins his road to recovery following emergency surgery.

Newton, who has also had spells at Hull and Workington, must wear a metal ‘halo’ for at least eight weeks and will be off work at Sellafield for some time.

His injury was sustained during the 23-20 win over Halifax at the Ortus REC, with a GoFundMe page (Raising money for Newts while he is off work) set up.

Newton posted on social media: “I am doing well. Long road to recovery now, thanks for all of your support.”

Meanwhile relegated Whitehaven have confirmed the appointment of former Workington team chief Anthony Murray on a three-year contract as they prepare for life in League One.

The 47-year-old former Leigh hooker has also coached Barrow, North Wales Crusaders and Gloucestershire All Golds.

He will embrace the cash-strapped club’s plan to focus on locally-sourced signings after two years of financial difficulties.

Jonty Gorley, now coach of neighbours Workington, resigned at Whitehaven in August amid boardroom upheaval, with Kyle Amor taking over for the remaining six games.

Murray will be joined by Neil Frazer, his assistant during two seasons at Workington and a former winger for both West Cumbrian clubs.

“What an opportunity to coach a great club that is steeped in history and tradition,” said Murray.

“This is a chance for the club to reset and start to build with a realistic budget and some local players.”

“Cumbria is a heartland of rugby and I love the people up here and what they stand for. They get behind their club and they are very passionate.”

