Crowd expectation revealed for 2025 Super League Grand Final

THE crowd expectation for the 2025 Super League Grand Final has been revealed by RL Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones.

The 2025 event is greatly anticipated with Wigan Warriors going up against Hull KR as Rovers aim to win lift the Grand Final trophy for the first time in the summer era.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are hoping to secure all four trophies in an incredible achievement – and it’s fair to say that fans are making their own excitement known as Jones reveals the ticket sales news.

Jones said: “Crowd expectation is 65000 mark is definitely achievable.”

