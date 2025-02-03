Championship club launches fundraiser for £30,000 floodlight replacements

BATLEY BULLDOGS have launched a fundraiser for £30,000 floodlight replacements.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise the required amount, with chairman Kevin Nicholas at the heart of the fundraiser.

The GoFundMe page says: “My name is Kevin Nicholas and I am Chairman of Batley Bulldogs Rugby League Club.

“At the Club our floodlights are over 30 years old and in need of a total overall where lights need replacing along with a rewire after a failure resulting in us having to play a home game away from our stadium at Dewsbury and a temporary repair thanks to help from a sponsor Lee Kerr of K2 Mechanical & Electrical.

“Now thanks to other sponsors Peter McVeigh of Status International with help from Matthew Oldroyd and Aidy O’Hara of AAK Electrical we have a plan for total refurbishmant including 48 new LED lights.

“As well as enabling us to have reliable lighting for matches and training into the future we will also become a totally LED stadium which with our wind turbine and solar panels makes us more environmentally sustainable and will hopefully reduce our ever escalating electricity costs.

“We have obtained a grant from the Rugby League Facilities Trust and some sponsorship already but we now have to raise a shortfall of £30,000 to complete the project.

“Myself, ex player and now our commercial man Danny Maun his son Theo and anybody else who wants to join us are walking 30 miles from Batley to Oldham to our first League game of the season at Boundary Park Oldham on 23/2/25 to try to raise funds for this cause.”