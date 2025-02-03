“You will definitely hear their names”- Castleford Tigers’ Brett Delaney makes bold claim about “the two best kids” he has coached

BRETT DELANEY believes that Castleford Tigers have two young superstars in the making in Fletcher Rooney and Jenson Windley.

Whilst Rooney debuted for the Tigers in the last fixture of the 2023 Super League season, Windley registered his first appearance in Tigers’ colours in August last year.

Fullback Rooney is 19 and Windley 18, but both have been backed by Delaney – who was appointed as Castleford assistant by head coach Danny McGuire in October last year – to make it big in the game.

“There are two young kids, Fletcher Rooney and Jenson Windley, that have been a breath of fresh air,” Delaney said.

“Jenson has been winning all the fitness drills and Fletch is there with him. Those two have really impressed me.

“They are great kids and in my short coaching career so far, those are the two best kids I’ve coached.

“After every session, both come up to us and the coaching staff and ask ‘what can I do better?’ or ‘how can I improve?’

“As a coach that’s all you want and those two have been an absolute privilege to coach so far.

“Alex Mellor has also been good, the senior boys such as George Griffin have been moving well as well.”

Delaney also had special praise reserved for other more senior members of the Tigers’ squad.

“It’s hard because pre-season is tough and everyone trains hard. In the combat room, Liam Horne has brought some energy and you see that out on the field.

“Muizz Mustapha has been here a few years and he has been working hard on his tackle technique and has shown some god improvements on that.

“All the players have trained hard but those two young kids stand out. In a couple of years’ time – and I don’t want to put too much pressure on them – but you will definitely hear their names.”