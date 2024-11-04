Hull FC forward leaves Super League club with immediate effect

HULL FC forward Kye Armstrong has left the Super League club with immediate effect.

The 20-year old loose-forward, whose first-team contract came to an end at the end of the 2024 Super League season, departs the club in search of playing opportunities elsewhere in the game.

The Hull FC Academy product has featured regularly for the club’s reserves side in recent years, but failed to make it crack in the Black and Whites’ first-team.

