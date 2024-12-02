Challenge Cup First and Second Round draw as Goole Vikings travel to Championship side

THE draw for the First and Second Round of the Challenge Cup was made tonight, with new League One side, Goole Vikings, hosting the event at the Victoria Pleasures Ground.

First Round Challenge Cup draw

West Hull vs Edinburgh Eagles

London Chargers vs Oulton Raiders

Longhorns (Ireland) vs Ince Rose Bridge

Lock Lane vs Doncaster Toll Bar

Hammersmith Hills Hoists vs Siddal

Waterhead Warriors vs Leigh Miners Rangers

Police vs York Acorn

Aberavon Fighting Irish (Wales) vs Blackbrook

Mirfield vs Royal Navy

Crossfields vs Maryport (Cumberland)

British Army vs RAF

Stanley Rangers vs Hunslet ARLFC

West Bowling vs Wath Brow Hornets

Dewsbury Moor vs Haresfinch

Eastern Rhinos (Colchester) vs Wests Warriors

Rochdale Mayfield vs Telford Raiders

Thatto Heath vs Orrell St James

Second Round Challenge Cup draw

Police/York Acorn vs London Chargers/Oulton Raiders

Halifax Panthers vs Thatto Heath/Orrell St James

Dewsbury Moor/Haresfinch vs Dewsbury Rams

Barrow Raiders vs Crossfields/Maryport

Mirfield/Royal Navy vs Workington Town

London Broncos vs Goole Vikings

Lock Lane/Doncaster Toll Bar vs Hunslet

Waterhead Warriors/Leigh Miners Rangers vs Featherstone Rovers

Eastern Rhinos/Wests Warriors vs British Army/RAF

Whitehaven vs Swinton Lions

Stanley Rangers/Hunslet ARLFC vs West Hull/Edinburgh Eagles

Rochdale Hornets vs Widnes Vikings

Oldham vs Rochdale Mayfield/Telford Raiders

Keighley Cougars vs York Knights

Sheffield Eagles vs West Bowling/Wath Brow Hornets

Bradford Bulls vs Doncaster

Aberavon Fighting Irish/Blackbrook vs Longhorns/Ince Rose Bridge

Midlands Hurricanes vs Hammersmith Hills Hoists/Siddal

Cornwall vs North Wales Crusaders

Newcastle Thunder vs Batley Bulldogs

