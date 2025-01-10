Championship club suffers blow with assistant coach departing on eve of new season

CHAMPIONSHIP side Sheffield Eagles have announced that assistant coach Simon Brown has resigned from his coaching role with the club after failing to agree terms for a new contract.

Originally a player with the Eagles, Brown joined the club back in 2010 from Leeds Rhinos, before he returned for a second spell in 2017. He went on to make a total number of 105 appearances for the Eagles as a player.

After retiring as a player, Brown stepped into coaching and returned to the club a couple of years ago to act as an assistant coach, where he later stepped up to lead the team in an interim role at the end of last season.

It leaves new head coach Craig Lingard without a number two as the Eagles prepare for the Challenge Cup and the 2025 Championship season in a new era.