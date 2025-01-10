Dewsbury Rams v Bradford Bulls pre-season game moved to new date

BRADFORD BULLS’ pre-season trip to Dewsbury Rams has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 2.

The two West Yorkshire clubs were initially due to meet this Sunday at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium.

But the game was postponed on Friday morning following an inspection due to unplayable pitch conditions.

Supporters are advised that tickets for the initial fixture are no longer valid and will be fully refunded, with tickets for the rearranged game – which will kick-off at 1.30pm – now on sale.

The postponement follows heavy snowfall last weekend and freezing temperatures throughout the week which has decimated the rugby league schedule.

Only one of this weekend’s ten pre-season games is currently still on, between Barrow Raiders and Workington Town on Sunday (3pm).

There are only six of 17 Challenge Cup first-round ties still going ahead as planned, with all of the others pushed back to the following weekend.