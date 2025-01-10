Ex-Wakefield Trinity and NRL forward Kevin Proctor signs deal to continue playing on in 2025

FORMER Wakefield Trinity and NRL forward Kevin Proctor has signed a deal to continue playing into the 2025 season.

Proctor made 21 appearances for Trinity during the 2023 season, but couldn’t help the West Yorkshire side stave off relegation to the Championship after just four wins in the top flight all year.

He has now linked up with the Rugby League Gold Coast (RLGC) competition for this season with the Currumbin Eagles.

Proctor had previously told League Express that he had no idea what he was getting himself in for at Wakefield during the 2023 season.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, emotionally for sure but this is my first time playing in the Super League and the length of the whole season takes its toll on you especially if you’re not going as well as you were hoping,” Proctor told League Express.

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into but it’s been an experience that I haven’t had before. As much as it didn’t go the way I thought it would go, it’s still an experience and part of the journey.”

Proctor was sacked by his former club Gold Coast Titans eary in 2023 following a half-time incident at the Cbus Super Stadium.

The Titans had been getting blown apart by the Canterbury Bulldogs, but captain Proctor – who was injured at the time – posted a vide of him vaping on Instagram during the break.

The Titans fined Proctor $15,000 before terminating his contract.