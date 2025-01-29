Championship club’s winding up order fails to pass High Court

HALIFAX PANTHERS have announced that the winding up petition delivered by HMRC has failed to be passed by the High Court.

The Championship club went to the High Court hearing yesterday (29 January, 2025) after being delivered with a second winding-up petition back in October of last year.

A winding-up petition is a serious statement of intent by a creditor to shut down a company due to unpaid debts through compulsory liquidation.

The Panthers were also served with a winding-up petition also filed against the club back in July 2024 by HMRC.

A statement given by the Panthers at the time revealed that the club’s debt was approximately £80,000, which included essential payments to HMRC and operational costs such as player and staff wages.

A further £120,000-£150,000 was also said to be needed to help ensure that the Halifax club could operate for the rest of the year.

Though the Halifax club settled the remainder of that HMRC bill in September, a second one was filed in October.

However, the winding up petition was not passed by the High Court yesterday. The judge has directed both parties to submit additional evidence and documentation as part of the process.

As a result, the Panthers released this statement: “We want to reassure our supporters that this matter is being handled professionally, and the club remains in honour throughout. Day-to-day operations continue as normal, and our focus remains firmly on preparations for the season ahead.

“As always, we appreciate your continued trust and support and will provide further updates when appropriate.”