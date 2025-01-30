Ex-Warrington Wolves star Chris Sandow narrowly avoids jail

FORMER Warrington Wolves and NRL star Chris Sandow has narrowly avoided jail after breaching a court order three different times within one month.

Sandow was charged with three counts of driving without a licence, after previously having his licence disqualified.

Back in December, the 36-year-old was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community services within a year and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for two years.

This time, Sandow pleaded guilty to all charges, after CCTV footage caught the ex-Warrington man filling up his car at three different service stations in November and December last year.

Instead of a custodial sentence, magistrate Robert Turra ordered community services under supervision, meaning a four-month imprisonment sentence was given to Sandow but he has been given immediate parole release.

Since retiring from rugby league at the end of a two-year spell with Warrington Wolves in 2016, Sandow has found himself in a number of off-field incidents.

Those incidents have seen him sentenced to 15 months in jail with a further 30 months suspended for an unrelated offence in 2021.

Sandow began his career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, debuting in 2008 and going on to register almost 500 points in 84 games before switching Souths for the Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2012 NRL season.

With the Eels, the diminutive halfback registered a further 335 points in 75 games, with Sandow swapping the NRL for Super League for 2015 and 2016.

Whilst at Warrington, the 35-year-old notched 101 points in 31 games, helping the Wolves to the Super League Grand Final in 2016.