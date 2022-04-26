St Helens set for triple boost ahead of Salford Red Devils tie

St Helens will have at least three first-choice players back in contention for Friday’s home clash with Salford Red Devils.

The Super League leaders rested the majority of their top players for last week’s defeat at Castleford Tigers and, as well as all of those coming back into contention, some key figures are coming back from injury.

Morgan Knowles is ready to return after passing the concussion protocols, while Will Hopoate and Sione Mata’utia are both in contention following a knock and a hamstring injury respectively.

Regan Grace could also be pushing to feature in the league for the first time all season, following his own hamstring issue.

“Will will 100 per cent be back, and Sione will 100 per cent be back as well,” confirmed Saints head coach Kristian Woolf. “Regan is a possibility at this stage but not a definite.

“Your best players are your best players, they’re there for a reason with what they can do performance-wise on a consistent basis, but I’ve been really happy with the group and how they’ve handled not having players like them for long periods.”

Joey Lussick will also be fit to play this week after coming off against Castleford with a back spasm, but Jake Wingfield and Jon Bennison will be unavailable after picking up injuries in that game.

“Jake Wingfield copped a bit of a shoulder injury, he won’t be available this week but it’s not going to be a long-term injury either,” said Woolf.

“Jon Bennison unfortunately is not going to be available this week. He’s fractured his cheekbone trying to tackle for that first Castleford try. He will be out for a few weeks but he will certainly get more opportunities at the back end of the year.”