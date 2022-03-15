TV coverage confirmed for Challenge Cup sixth round with five ties shown live

The BBC will show Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants’ trip to Barrow Raiders in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

The match at Headingley between Leeds, last winners in 2020, and last season’s finalists Castleford will be shown live on Saturday 26 March at 4.30pm.

On the following day the BBC cameras will be in Barrow as the Raiders, unbeaten in this year’s Championship, welcome six-time winners Huddersfield.

Sixth-round ties will also be shown on Premier Sports and The Sportsman.

Premier Sports will show the all-Super League ties between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils (Friday 25 March, 7.35pm) and Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity (Sunday 27 March, 2pm).

The Sportsman will stream cup holders’ St Helens visit to Championship side Whitehaven on Saturday 26 March at 2pm – Saints’ first visit to the Recreation Ground since 2001.

Challenge Cup sixth round:

Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants – Sunday 27 March, 4.30pm

Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday 26 March, KO TBC

Hull KR v Leigh Centurions – KO TBC

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers – Saturday 26 March, 4.30pm

Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC – KO TBC

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity – Sunday 27 March, 2pm

Whitehaven v St Helens – Saturday 26 March, 2pm

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils – Friday 25 March, 7.35pm