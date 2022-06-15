Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue redevelopment edges closer as funding approved

An £8.8m cash injection to redevelop Wakefield Trinity’s home ground has been approved by councillors.

The funding comes from developer Newmarket Lane Limited, who were originally set to provide a new stadium for the club.

However, work never started on a stadium and the developers applied to make a different use of the earmarked site.

They promised instead to fund the revamp of Trinity’s historic Belle Vue, with a Section 106 agreement signed in March confirming that funding.

The £8.8m will provide the vast majority of the required funds to redevelop Wakefield’s home of more than 125 years.

An additional £2m will come as a grant from Wakefield Council’s Rugby League Resilience Fund, which was set up late last year.

Trinity hope to start work as soon as next month with the demolition of the existing East Stand, to be replaced by a new 2,500-capacity all-seater stand, while the North Terrace will also be revamped.