Championship forward cleared of “testicle grabbing” at tribunal as Leeds Rhinos reserves man gets four-match ban

THE Operational Rules Tribunal met tonight to discuss the Grade F charge of unnecessary conduct – “testicle grabbing” following last weekend’s fixtures.

York Knights and Wales forward Bailey Antrobus was cleared of a Grade F charge of unnecessary conduct in the Betfred Championship fixture at Swinton Lions on March 5. The Tribunal upheld his not guilty plea.

Hunslet’s Lewis Wray successfully challenged the grading of a charge of punching in the Betfred League One fixture against North Wales Crusaders, also on March 5. Wray had been charged with a Grade E offence, but the tribunal downgraded it to Grade C, and the player was suspended for one match.

David Gibbons of North Wales Crusaders pleaded guilty to a Grade E charge of punching in the same match, and has been suspended for five matches, and fined £75.

Benjamin Hursey-Hord of Leeds Rhinos pleaded guilty to a Grade E dangerous throw in a recent Reserves fixture, and was suspended for four matches with a £50 fine.