Parramatta Eels star Waqa Blake linked with Super League move

PARRAMATTA EELS star Waqa Blake could be on his way to Super League for the 2024 season and beyond.

Currently on a wage of $500,000 at the Eels – a deal worth almost £275,000 – Blake is set to leave the Eels at the end of the year when his contract ends, prompting a potential move to Super League League Express understands.

The 28-year-old has found form hard to come by in previous years after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with Parramatta midway through the 2019 season.

Blake came through the ranks at the Penrith Panthers, debuting for the Mountain Men in 2015 and going on to play 88 times, scoring 34 tries in the process.

Whilst at the Eels, the 28-year-old has added to those NRL appearances with a further 28 tries in 72 games.

Born in Lautoka, Fiji, the Blake family moved to Sydney, New South Wales, Australia when the current Eel was just nine.

League Express understands that rival NRL clubs have shown little interest in the Parramatta star, however, Super League are on red alert for the potential to have a Fiji Test star in their ranks.