Championship Grand Final to be held at highest-placed side as RFL clarify position

The RFL has clarified that this year’s Championship Grand Final will be played at the home venue of the highest-placed side.

Officials at some clubs have been keen to see the match moved to a neutral venue, however, that will not be the case this year after the governing body told clubs it would take place at the highest ranked team playing in the final.

The topic wasn’t on the agenda for today’s meeting at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium but was brought up by officials in the meeting.

However, it was confirmed that there would be no change to the current operational rules, which state the game will give home advantage to the side that finished the regular season highest in the table.

It means clubs face the prospect of heading to Toronto for the Grand Final, with the Wolfpack the runaway leaders of the Championship and strong favourites for promotion.

Some clubs are thought to have been cautious of the logistical demands of travelling to Canada at short notice, especially given three of the teams involved will heavily include part-time players.

The five team play-off structure could see at least two but as many of three games now played at Toronto’s Lamport Stadium on the basis they secure the league title, which appears to be a formality given that they are ten points clear with just six games remaining.

One team could find themselves travelling to Toronto twice in three weeks. The winners of the Qualifying Final, which is between the second and third-placed sides in the league, will travel to Toronto for a place in the Grand Final up for grabs a week later.

However, defeat would see them play for another chance to make the Grand Final a week later. If victorious, they will be heading to Toronto again.

That had raised concerns with some clubs, but the RFL confirmed there will be no changes made to the rulings in place at the start of the year.