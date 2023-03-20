Championship live fixture moves stadium due to floodlights damage

BATLEY BULLDOGS’ live Viaplay Sports fixture against Barrow Raiders will no longer be taking place at Batley’s Fox’s Biscuits Stadium tonight.

The Monday night fixture will now be played at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium, because of damage to the floodlights at Batley’s Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

It will still be shown on Viaplay Sports, with coverage starting at 7:15pm ahead of kick-off at 7:45pm.

The RFL have approved the late switch of venue because of special circumstances, and have said that they are grateful to the flexibility shown by the clubs and broadcasters.