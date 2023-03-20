St Helens and Leeds Rhinos forwards banned as Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves men charged

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy following the weekend’s action.
St Helens and Leeds Rhinos forwards Morgan Knowles and James Bentley, respectively, have been banned for one game each.
|Morgan Knowles
|St Helens
|Dangerous Contact
|B
|1 Match Penalty Notice
|James Bentley
|Leeds Rhinos
|Dangerous Contact
|B
|1 Match Penalty Notice
|Joe Westerman
|Castleford Tigers
|Dangerous Contact
|B
|£250 fine
|George Williams
|Warrington Wolves
|Tripping
|B
|£250 fine
|Shane Wright
|Salford Red Devils
|Dangerous Contact
|B
|£250 fine
|Davey Litten
|Hull FC
|Other Contrary Behaviour
|B
|£250 fine
|Arthur Romano
|Catalans Dragons
|Striking
|A
|No further action