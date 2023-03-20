St Helens and Leeds Rhinos forwards banned as Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves men charged

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy following the weekend’s action.

St Helens and Leeds Rhinos forwards Morgan Knowles and James Bentley, respectively, have been banned for one game each.

Morgan Knowles St Helens Dangerous Contact B 1 Match Penalty Notice
James Bentley Leeds Rhinos Dangerous Contact B 1 Match Penalty Notice
Joe Westerman Castleford Tigers Dangerous Contact B £250 fine
George Williams Warrington Wolves Tripping B £250 fine
Shane Wright Salford Red Devils Dangerous Contact B £250 fine
Davey Litten Hull FC Other Contrary Behaviour B £250 fine
Arthur Romano Catalans Dragons Striking A No further action