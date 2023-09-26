Championship man faces mammoth ban for allegedly “attacking testicles”

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel releases its findings every Monday afternoon following the weekend’s rugby league action.

Whilst 12 Super League players were charged with offences, Whitehaven man Curtis Teare also appeared on the panel’s findings following the club’s 26-16 defeat to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday night.

Teare has been referred for further investigation after an allegation of “attacking testicles” during the fixture.

Back in 2019, Bradford Bulls star George Flanagan Snr was handed an eight-match ban after being found guilty of the same offence.

