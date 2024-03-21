Salford Red Devils strike up dual-registration partnership

SALFORD RED DEVILS and Oldham have today confirmed a dual-registration partnership for the 2024 season.

The deal will see the movement of players between the two clubs with both sides benefiting from each other’s talent.

Teaming up with the Red Devils will allow several Oldham players to gain experience and maintain their match fitness by featuring for the Salford reserves side.

Half-back Kieran Tyrer has already benefited from playing time with Salford’s reserves, featuring in a 64-16 loss to St Helens at Thatto Heath.

The partnership will also allow Roughyeds to tap into Salford’s resources whenever the club is short on numbers.

“We can tap into some of their players when we are struggling and vice versa,” explained Roughyeds boss Sean Long.

“If we need our lads to play some game time in the reserves, like Kieran has, they can go out and get some minutes under their belt.

“It’s good for our players learning their craft, but also if they have any players returning to action they can come to us.

“Neither side will be forced to take players, we will work together to form a good partnership with Paul Rowley and Salford.”

Salford Red Devils Director of Rugby, Ian Blease, said:

“I’m very happy to get this dual registration confirmed.

“I have worked closely with Mike Ford – and Paul (Rowley) has with Sean (Long) – on this agreement which will now allow players, from reserve through to first-grade, an opportunity to gain valuable game time with a local club.

“I look forward to this partnership blossoming and both clubs will strive to make it successful.”

Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley said:

“It is great to get an on-field partnership sorted with Oldham.

“I personally have a very good relationship with both Mike Ford and Sean Long, so communication will be comfortable and positive.

“Oldham’s positivity, drive and ambition is something that is a privilege to be involved with and I am looking forward to both clubs benefiting from this connection.”

