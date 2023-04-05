Channel 4 records impressive viewing figures for Warrington-Hull FC’s Super League clash

CHANNEL 4 continues to impress with its Super League fix after signing a two-year deal with the sport ahead of the 2022 season.

Since then, the terrestrial broadcaster has taken the sport by storm, impressing with its choice of hosts and pundits as well as the format and structure of the program.

In the past two weeks, Channel 4 has broadcast two Super League games, with Leeds Rhinos beating the Catalans Dragons last weekend in front of a packed Headingley and this week at the Halliwell Jones Stadium to watch Warrington Wolves trounce Hull FC.

Of course, the Channel 4 coverage of Warrington’s 34-6 win over the Black and Whites was different to the Halliwell Jones Stadium seen in 2022 when the terrestrial broadcaster’s cameras showed the Wolves’ demise against Wakefield Trinity.

With Adam Hills and Helen Skelton once more enjoying their roles in the sun in Cheshire, pundits Paul Sculthorpe and Danika Priim and commentators Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor were again full of vim and vigour, ready to discuss the events that were unfolding in front of their eyes.

Channel 4 has become very popular with the viewing public for the past 12 months and the viewing figures for Saturday’s game – broadcast from 12.30pm with a kick-off time of 1pm – reflected that.

League Express understands that there was a match average of 219,000 which equated to 3.3% of the overall television share – though that number was down on that recorded the week before when Leeds took on Catalans.

There was also a one minute peak of 288,000, but the numbers have not strayed below an impressive quarter of a million.