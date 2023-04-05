Super League Predictions: Hull FC to stun Hull KR, Wigan to overcome St Helens and Castleford to put Wakefield to the sword

ANOTHER week of Super League is upon us and it is Rivals Round!

On Thursday, Castleford Tigers host Wakefield Trinity with both sides desperate for a win to kickstart their seasons before Hull FC take on Hull KR at Friday lunchtime.

Later in the afternoon, St Helens will do battle against the Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium as Salford Red Devils clash with Leigh Leopards on Saturday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Warrington Wolves travel to Catalans Dragons before Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants round things off on Sunday night. But how will the results go?

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity

It’s the battle of the basement dwellers on Thursday night with Wakefield yet to win a game in 2023 and the Tigers winning just one. Castleford were struck by illness before their loss at Catalans last weekend, but they pushed the French side all the way with only one try separating the two sides in the end. Wakefield, meanwhile, were thrashed 38-0 by St Helens, but Trinity can expect to have the likes of Kevin Proctor, Jorge Taufua and Liam Hood back from injury. It is set to be an interesting tie on Thursday night, but home advantage could prove key for Castleford.

Castleford by 12

Hull FC vs Hull KR

The Hull derby is quickly descending upon us and what a fixture it promises to be. Over 20,000 fans are expected at the MKM Stadium at the weekend. The fortunes of both sides so far in 2023 is polar opposite with FC losing five games in a row and KR winning last week against Leeds. Tony Smith will be without fullback Tex Hoy, who limped from the field in the loss to the Rhinos, but halfback Ben McNamara is back. If Hull aren’t careful, they could be dragged into a relegation battle with Castleford and Wakefield and Willie Peters could make those fears become even more realistic here. That being said, a derby often gets the best out of players, and, for the Black and Whites, there is so much quality in those ranks that could just get them home.

Hull FC by 1

Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

One of the most intriguing clashes between these two sides in recent history. Neither St Helens nor Wigan have started the 2023 Super League season like a house on fire but both registered cut-throat wins against Wakefield and Leigh respectively last week. The Warriors, however, will be without livewire Jai Field following a hamstring injury as Cade Cust and Liam Farrell also remain out for Matt Peet’s men. Saints, meanwhile, will be without Alex Walmsley after he limped off three minutes into last week’s win over Wakefield. It will be Paul Wellens’ first derby as a coach and in front of a packed out DW Stadium, Matt Peet could just have the edge.

Wigan by 6

Salford Red Devils vs Leigh Leopards

What a tie this promises to be! Just like the first time when these two sides met in round one, Paul Rowley and Adrian Lam butting heads once more will have viewers on the edge of their seats. The only trouble is for Rowley, his Red Devils side have been cut to ribbons by injuries with Joe Burgess the next to be potentially absent this weekend. One man who is definitely absent will be Gareth O’Brien, who now has to follow the customary 12-day concussion protocol after being hit late in the loss to Wigan last week. Ben Nakubuwai also limped off during that game. It will be a very difficult one to call this, but with Salford’s injury problems mounting, Leigh could just sneak it.

Leigh by 4

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves

The battle of first versus second will be enough to get the juices flowing at what is expected to be a huge crowd at the Stade Gilbert Brutus for the visit of the Wolves. Warrington have been the best side in Super League by far in 2023, epitomising their dominance in a 34-6 drubbing of Hull FC last weekend. Catalans, meanwhile, got away with one against Castleford, eventually running out 22-18 winners. The Dragons will be without

Warrington by 4

Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants

The last clash of the Rivals Round takes place on Sunday night when Huddersfield travel to Leeds for a 6pm kick-off. The Rhinos have been inconsistent in 2023 so far, seemingly winning one game then being disappointing the next. That was true against Hull KR, just a week after completing a superb comeback against Catalans. Huddersfield, meanwhile, got back on the horse with an important win at Salford last week following back-to-back defeats against Wigan and St Helens.

Leeds by 6