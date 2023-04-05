St Helens and Totally Wicked Stadium nominated for three awards

ST HELENS have been nominated for three honours at the Stadium Events and Hospitality Awards 2023.

The three honours include: the Overall Matchday Hospitality, Visiting Rugby Directors, and Matchday Hospitality (Small Stadium) Awards.

The awards take place at Southampton FC’s St. Mary’s Stadium on Thursday, 8th June, which recognises the efforts and dedication shown by the catering, conference and events teams at every rugby and football stadium across the UK.

Saints’ General Manager Dave Hutchinson credited the fantastic work of the club’s Stadium, Events and Hospitality staff, saying: “It is a huge honour for the Totally Wicked Stadium and our operation within to be recognised for these three categories, and the credit must be firmly aimed at the staff who have planned, prepared, and executed the hospitality which has been experienced and credited with these nominations.

“We never set out to do what we do to win awards, we do it to give the best possible service, quality and experience we can, and often this is carried out with tight financial constraints, which makes this even more of an achievement.

“Whatever the outcome, I am extremely proud of what our staff here manage to deliver day in day out and we hope the evening is a great success for venues, clubs, and the industry as a whole.”

The Award Categories in full:

Overall Matchday Hospitality Award – Presented by Global Payments Inc. and Hungrrr

This award pitches all-sized clubs against all, to announce the overall winning UK stadium.

Visiting Directors Awards – Football & Rugby – Sponsored by FC Business & Conference News

The Visiting Directors Award categories are voted for by Directors at each club. They are asked to nominate the club where they had the best away experience when travelling with their team. They are specifically asked to consider the welcome, service and catering when casting their votes. There will be an award for both rugby and football venues.

Matchday Hospitality Award – Sponsored by Chefs & Events Staffing

Reported by professional Salon Culinaire chef judges who experience hospitality at UK clubs this season using strict criteria