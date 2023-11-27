Channel 4 refuse to comment about Super League broadcasting future

CHANNEL 4’S broadcasting future in terms of Super League coverage is still up in the air.

With the release of the 2024 Super League fixtures, Channel 4’s future looked majorly in doubt given the statement that accompanied the press release.

The statement said: “For the first 15 rounds of the season, with the exception of Rivals Round, Sky Sports subscribers will have exclusive access to two matches per week. The remaining four matches of each round will be shown live on Sky Sports and Rugby League’s own streaming platform – with further details to be announced early in the New Year.”

So with Sky Sports and OurLeague appearing to take the live games up until Round 15, it was difficult to see where Channel 4 fit in.

When approached by League Express, a Channel 4 spokesperson simply said “no comment” as to the future of the terrestrial broadcaster within rugby league.

However, League Express understands that talks are not yet dead in the water and that both parties are interested in coming to some sort of agreement that would see Channel 4 continue its coverage.

Of course, Channel 4 became widely popular within the rugby league fraternity for its breath of fresh air with hosts Adam Hills and Helen Skelton impressing alongside pundits Sam Tomkins and Danika Priim.

Commentators Mark Wilson and Kyle Amor also struck a chord with rugby league fans, with the coverage never going under 100,000 viewers throughout the 20 games broadcasted in the top flight over two years.

