Wakefield Trinity set for more major stadium news as former Super League club continues rejuvenation

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are set for more major stadium news as the former Super League club continues its rejuvenation off the field.

The West Yorkshire club has already put in a new East Stand with new owner Matt Ellis driving an incredible rise in interest and support amongst the Wakefield city.

5,000 season tickets have been sold for the 2024 Championship season, with Ellis looking to increase capacity into the stadium’s North Stand as well as potential avenues to improve the West Stand.

Ellis also referenced the remarkable difference in season ticket sales for 2024 as opposed to 2023.

“We have sold just over 4,500 season tickets, the breakdown of which, as of earlier today, was 3,023 adult tickets and 1,514 junior tickets. Both of these numbers are massively up from the year before. The figures last year were 653 adult tickets and 930 junior tickets, plus 250 concessions.

“Overall, there was a year-on-year increase of 148%. Adult tickets have increased proportionally more than Junior tickets with the new model. With pride but frustration, we had to close season ticket sales for the North Stand due to maximum capacity levels being met.

“We will find a way to increase capacity for the North Terrace next year in anticipation of the 2025 season, as I feel many more tickets would have been sold for this area of the ground. I would urge any supporter who was planning on buying a season ticket in the North to still come down and follow the club in either the East Stand, West Terrace, or Fox’s Bar.

“I guarantee that we will increase capacity on the North Stand next year, and your support this year in buying tickets in other areas of the ground will assist with the funding of the project. There is a lot of wasted space around the back of the North Terrace to increase capacity and improve the match-day experience with new concession options. I am also looking at a few new options to improve the West Terrace.

“Sales for this area have been reasonable, but we definitely need to make improvements there, as this will have to become a popular area of the ground for home supporters in the years to come when we are back in the Super League. I have enjoyed seeing the season ticket orders come through, and it has become a new obsession to check the sales figures on my phone. My family has been used to this over the last twenty years in the kitchen business, but now I have it with rugby as well.”

It’s good news to be a Wakefield fan at present!

