Brad Dwyer turned down rival Super League clubs to join Warrington Wolves as he reveals why

BRAD DWYER was a man in demand towards the back end of the 2023 Super League season.

With his future at Hull FC seemingly over, a number of top flight clubs put in offers in a bid to lure the 30-year-old to their respective clubs.

A real livewire and enigmatic player off the bench, it’s no surprise that Dwyer was attracting interest. But, his career has turned full circle with the hooker rejoining the club where he made his name – Warrington Wolves.

In terms of why he moved ‘back home’, it was an easy decision for Dwyer.

“It wasn’t a difficult choice, I had a few options but being able to come back home and being familiar with the place really stood out for me. And the squad that they have got, it was a pretty easy decision to come back. I was excited to come back to Warrington,” Dwyer told League Express.

“They were Super League clubs that came in for me, I would hope they would be as well – I’ve only just gone 30!”

Now, whether or not the wily hooker gets the nod in the starting line-up all depends on whether he can impress new boss Sam Burgess.

It is Burgess’ first professional head coaching job, but Dwyer has explained why the former’s reputation has created a real desire to impress and win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium so far.

“I’ve got the motivation to impress so it’s been a really good couple of weeks to start with. It’s been tough which we would expect coming in under Sam, but I’m enjoying it,” Dwyer continued.

“It’s probably what you would imagine from Sam, his will to win, the standards that he lives by, he is putting that into us. He has got a presence around the place and you want to impress because of who he is.

“He is driving some high standards and a real desire to win but then he is also pretty knowledgeable with the details of the game, he has been impressive to be fair.”

