Channel 4 stream nine Super League matches for free

CHANNEL 4 took rugby league by storm in 2022.

The terrestrial broadcaster signed a two-year deal with the sport to broadcast ten Super League games for the 2022 season – including a play-off game and a semi-final.

In terms of attracting audiences, Channel 4 went above and beyond what most people expected with over half a million tuning in for the first two live games which saw Warrington Wolves beat Leeds Rhinos and then St Helens overcome Hull FC.

Since then, the broadcasting giant has been making waves in rugby league, with Channel 4 set to broadcast another ten live fixtures in 2023.

In addition to that, Channel 4 announced that the nine Super League games from 2022 will be streamed on the All 4 streaming site, so if any potential viewers missed out first time round then they can get their fix.

Can't find anything decent to watch tonight? ❌ You can relive any of our @SuperLeague matches on All 4 for free 📲 https://t.co/ZQeBPGggIB#C4League | #SuperLeague pic.twitter.com/iYJv0wb0FA — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) December 23, 2022

Going forward into 2023, this is what the Channel 4 schedule looks like so far:

Saturday 18th February

World Club Challenge

7:00am Penrith Panthers vs St Helens

​Super League Round 1 (Match 1 of 10)

1:00pm Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Sunday 26th February

Super League Round 2 (Match 2 of 10)

1:00pm Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Saturday 25th March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

1:00pm Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons​

Saturday 1st April

Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)

1:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Saturday 13th May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

1:00pm St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

June

Super League (Match 6 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​July

Super League (Match 7 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

August

Super League (Match 8 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

Saturday 30th September

Super League Play Off (Match 9 of 10)

1:00pm (3rd v 6th) or (4th v 5th)

​Saturday 7th October

Super League Play Off (Match 10 of 10)

1:00pm (1st v Highest) or (2nd v Lowest)