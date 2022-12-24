Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow’s disability van victim of vandalism

LEEDS RHINOS legend Rob Burrow has been a victim of vandalism after his disability van was targeted whilst he enjoyed a meal out with family.

It’s perhaps the worst thing you will read all year, but Rob’s father, Geoff Burrow, took to Twitter to express his disgust at the incident.

Geoff Burrow tweeted: “Well oh well – my family went out, with my wonderful Son Rob, for a lovely meal at Rockello’s in Glasshoughton Castleford tonight.Unfortunately a disgrace of a person decided to scratch all over Rob’s Disability van 🥲how low are some people hey ! Sleep well you scum of a person.”

Fingers crossed that there was CCTV in the area and that the culprit/s is/are found quickly.