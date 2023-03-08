Salford Red Devils’ director of rugby names the five criteria IMG will likely look for as he explains Super League stadium situation

THE future of rugby league is currently at the most important crossroads since the summer era began back in 1996.

IMG’s 12-year deal to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league has got people talking, with the marketing giants announcing a set of criteria to the three tiers of professional sport in March.

What that criteria may be has yet to be revealed, but there have been many predictions along those lines.

One of those people predicting what his club will be graded on is Salford Red Devils’ director of rugby Ian Blease.

Recently, Blease has overseen a massive upturn in form both on and off the field, with Salford’s home for the foreseeable future set to be the AJ Bell Stadium following the council’s purchase of the venue.

The Red Devils had been linked with a move to Moor Lane – the current home of Salford City FC – but that will now not be happening.

Blease has explained why the decision to stop at the AJ Bell is crucial as he predicts the five areas IMG will grade clubs.

“We’re in a big football city, but we’re making big noises as a rugby league team. We’ve got to get them kids playing with rugby balls in their hands,” Blease told League Express.

“The board is heavily involved in the negotiation with the council but that’s all legal stuff. I’m just happy with the AJ Bell Stadium.

“I didn’t fancy Moor Lane; it’s a great little ground and I remember when it was just a grass field, but no disrespect to what they’ve done, I didn’t think for elite level and with IMG involved now, it was going to take too much to develop it.

“It wasn’t the right space for me so hopefully we will stay here. You never know what happens in sport, but it’s virtually guaranteed we will stay there now.

“Aside from that, we haven’t had the criteria yet from IMG but my guess it’s going to be on digital marketing, commercial, playing, membership, engagement.

“And I hope they don’t forget the grassroots but I think that’s really important. We’ve got important pathways to think of and I hope they come up with a strategy for that as well.”

Whilst off the field Salford are making it crack, on the field Paul Rowley has inspired an incredible upturn in form and a sensational style of rugby so it’s no surprise that Blease wants that to continue.

“I think the aim for the club is it’s about playing some really attractive rugby, we’ve got the players and we have added a bit of quality as well,” Blease explained.

“We’re playing a brand of rugby that’s different. It’s recognised by our fans and other fans alike that enjoy watching us and then off the back of that, you want to win.

“It comes down to the brand of rugby, you look at us last year and other teams try and come up with a game plan to try and stop you, but the coaching staff is very intelligent and they come up with different plans.

“If we stay injury free, I can see us having a good year, where that leaves us I don’t know but I want to see us play well.”

That being said, Blease believes that the 2023 Super League season is as competitive as ever.

“It’s going to be a really strong Super League this year, there are 12 good teams with no weak links in there so it will be a really tough competition.”