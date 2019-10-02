Chapelhows staying at Widnes

Widnes twins Ted and Jay Chapelhow have signed new one-year deals with the club.

The forward duo, products of the club Academy, have added to Keiron Purtill’s assembled squad ahead of the 2020 season.

Both have been regulars for the club, with Ted Widnes’ highest appearances maker during 2019.

“I’m buzzing to get it over the line and get it sorted,” he said.

“I think everyone knows that I love this club and to play for Widnes for another year is just fantastic. I’m looking forward to getting back in, ripping in with the boys in pre-season and having a good year in 2020.

“For me, why change something that you love doing? And I love playing here. It’s nice to sign up, get it all sorted out, and I can’t wait for everything to start moving forward.

“For me, hopefully I can stay injury-free and replicate my numbers from 2019.

“Despite the circumstances of last year, it was probably the best year that I’ve enjoyed my rugby, so I want to build on that and help the lads on the field next year.”