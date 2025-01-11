London Chargers v Oulton Raiders the latest Challenge Cup casualty

SATURDAY’S first-round tie between London Chargers and Oulton Raiders is the latest in the Challenge Cup to be called off.

That makes twelve of the 17 scheduled games postponed, as the freezing weather bites hard into the sport’s pre-eminent knockout competition.

The RFL has yet to announce a new date for the game.

Ince Rose Bridge, meanwhile, are working hard this morning to render their pitch playable for the visit of Irish outfit Longhorns.

Despite the postponements, there is still one Challenge Cup match being screened.

The British Army host the RAF at Aldershot in an all-military clash that will be shown live on the British Forces Broadcasting YouTube channel, kick-off 2pm.