Goole Vikings boss Scott Taylor announces squad numbers with familiar ex-Super League faces

GOOLE VIKINGS head coach Scott Taylor has handed out his first-ever squad number selection for the 2025 League One season.
A squad of 24 players so far have been handed shirt numbers for the club’s first ever professional campaign of the modern era, with a few possible hints towards selection plans.
Star full back Jamie Shaul will not wear the No.1 jersey this season, instead opting for No. 29 which was his first and last number during his one-club stint with Super League side Hull FC.
Tom Halliday (2), Josh Guzdek (3), Thomas Minns (4) and Manoa Wacokecoke (5) make up an impressive looking back line.
Halfbacks Macca Harman and Reece Dean take No.6 and No.7, respectively, whilst England Academy prop Joe Phillips has earned No.8.
Former England International and newly appointed Vikings’ captain, Brett Ferres, wears his familiar No.11 shirt, alongside Bailey Dawson (12) in the back-row spots.
Hooker Jeylan Hodgson (9) and Lennon Bursell (13) complete the middle unit.
Former NRL star Misi Talaupapa will carry the No.14 on his jersey, with fellow former Championship player Andy Ellis wearing No.20.
Local amateur player Ben Hodder will wear the No.23 shirt in his first professional season.
Goole’s squad numbers in full:
2. Tom Halliday
3. Josh Guzdek
4. Thomas Minns
5. Manoa Wacokecoke
6. Mackenzie Harman
7. Reece Dean
8. Joe Phillips
9. Jeylan Hodgson
10. Jack Aldous
11. Brett Ferres (C)
12. Bailey Dawson
13. Lennon Bursell
14. Misi Talapapa
15. Alex Holdstock
16. Harry Aldous
17. Jack Coventry
18. Tyler Craig
19. Callum Shaw
20. Andy Ellis
21. Ben Dent
22. Mike Ogunwole
23. Ben Hodder
24. Callum Rutland
29. Jamie Shaul