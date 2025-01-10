Goole Vikings boss Scott Taylor announces squad numbers with familiar ex-Super League faces

GOOLE VIKINGS head coach Scott Taylor has handed out his first-ever squad number selection for the 2025 League One season.

A squad of 24 players so far have been handed shirt numbers for the club’s first ever professional campaign of the modern era, with a few possible hints towards selection plans.

Star full back Jamie Shaul will not wear the No.1 jersey this season, instead opting for No. 29 which was his first and last number during his one-club stint with Super League side Hull FC.

Tom Halliday (2), Josh Guzdek (3), Thomas Minns (4) and Manoa Wacokecoke (5) make up an impressive looking back line.

Halfbacks Macca Harman and Reece Dean take No.6 and No.7, respectively, whilst England Academy prop Joe Phillips has earned No.8.

Former England International and newly appointed Vikings’ captain, Brett Ferres, wears his familiar No.11 shirt, alongside Bailey Dawson (12) in the back-row spots.

Hooker Jeylan Hodgson (9) and Lennon Bursell (13) complete the middle unit.

Former NRL star Misi Talaupapa will carry the No.14 on his jersey, with fellow former Championship player Andy Ellis wearing No.20.

Local amateur player Ben Hodder will wear the No.23 shirt in his first professional season.

Goole’s squad numbers in full:

2. Tom⁠ ⁠Halliday

3. Josh Guzdek

4. Thomas⁠ ⁠Minns

5.⁠ ⁠Manoa Wacokecoke

6. Mackenzie ⁠Harman

7. Reece Dean

8.⁠ ⁠Joe Phillips

9. Jeylan Hodgson

10.⁠ ⁠Jack Aldous

11.⁠ Brett ⁠Ferres (C)

12. Bailey Dawson

13.⁠ ⁠Lennon Bursell

14.⁠ Misi ⁠Talapapa

15.⁠ ⁠Alex Holdstock

16.⁠ ⁠Harry Aldous

17.⁠ ⁠Jack Coventry

18.⁠ ⁠Tyler Craig

19.⁠ ⁠Callum Shaw

20.⁠ ⁠Andy Ellis

21.⁠ ⁠Ben Dent

22.⁠ ⁠Mike Ogunwole

23.⁠ Ben Hodder

24.⁠ ⁠Callum Rutland

29.⁠ ⁠⁠Jamie Shaul