Hull KR confirm three big-name departures

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed Josh Drinkwater, Chris Atkin and James Greenwood will all leave the club at the end of the season.

The trio are all off-contract at the end of the season, and the Robins have now confirmed they will be part of this year’s departure list.

Atkin and Greenwood are both expected to join Salford next season while Drinkwater’s future remains unclear.

The halfback has been an ever-present this season and scored six tries since joining the club ahead of the campaign following an impressive stint at Catalans.

Head coach Tony Smith said: “I’ve enjoyed my time with all three of those young men in terms of working and alongside them.

“Unfortunately I haven’t had a chance to coach James but he’s been a pleasure around the place and a professional in terms of how he’s been rehabbing. Chris and Josh have been tremendous and I wish them well in their future careers.

“It’s been a short but enjoyable time spent with them on my behalf but we all wish them the best of luck in the future.”