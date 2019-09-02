Chester fumes at “disgraceful call”

Wakefield Trinity Head Coach Chris Chester has slammed referee Scott Mikalauskas after his side’s 24-16 defeat to Wigan Warriors.

With the scores level, Liam Marshall scored a controversial try to hand Wigan the asendancy and Chester wasn’t happy with a call that led to the score.

“I can cop a player being a metre away from the centre, but when you’re talking six or seven metres… I don’t know how many officials we have, but they let Liam Marshall tap it where he wants,” said Chester.

“That’s a disgraceful call. A disgraceful call. And one you shouldn’t get wrong, there’s a line there.”

Despite his disappointment at the decision, Chester was pleased with the way Trinity played against, in his eyes, the best team in the league at the moment.

“We rattled them in the first 40 minutes,” he continued.

“We got beat but the effort was fantastic. I couldn’t be more proud.

“Wigan are the best team in the competition at the moment and we more than matched them.

“Credit to Wigan, they were very good, they know they’ve been in a match.”