Chris Hill provides injury update ahead of Huddersfield Giants’ Challenge Cup semi-final

INJURED Huddersfield Giants prop Chris Hill has rated his chances of making the Challenge Cup semi-finals as “50/50”.

The 36-year-old hasn’t played since the 24-12 home defeat to Hull KR in mid-March because of a foot injury, and he now faces a race against time to be fit for a return against Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium a week on Sunday (May 19).

“I’m about six weeks in from a 50 per cent tear on my Achilles so there’s probably another two weeks to go,” Hill told League Express after watching the Giants’ 16-18 defeat to Salford on Friday.

“It’s going well and I am aiming for the semi-final but I am probably 50/50 for that.

“I started running again during the week, and will do more of that this week, so I’ll be pushing for that game. We’re 80 minutes from Wembley and these are the big games you want to be playing in.

“I’ll do all I can and even if I’m only 70 or 80 per cent I’ll be putting my hand up. But even if I don’t make it, I’ll be fully behind the boys and helping them in any way possible to beat Warrington.

“I might not even be needed though; it’s a couple of weeks off and we have other bodies coming back.

“Whether I make it or not, there is still a lot of the season ahead for me to be involved with, so I’ll just take it day by day and see what happens by next weekend.”

