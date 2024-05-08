Marc Sneyd reveals he spoke to other clubs before signing new Salford Red Devils deal

SALFORD star halfback Marc Sneyd has revealed that he turned down interest from elsewhere before signing a new two-year deal with the Red Devils.

The 33-year-old is currently enjoying a rich vein of form at Salford and, with his contract due to expire at the end of the current season, was attracting the attention of other clubs. St Helens were one of those thought to be interested as they look to replace NRL-bound Lewis Dodd for 2025.

But for Sneyd, his first choice was the Red Devils and the new deal will mean he has spent a decade with the club over two different spells.

“I’m not going to name any other teams, but I did speak to a couple of others,” Sneyd told League Express.

“But when the right offer from Salford was on the table, it was signed pretty much straight away.

“The group of players here, the coaches, everything about the place means you go into training happy every day. You want to be here and want to be out on the field with the lads. It’s an enjoyable place to be.

“Maybe that’s what my recent form has come down to. It helps as well that a group of players are all hitting form at the same time, that becomes a spiral effect. If one players does one thing right, then the next player is better, and the next player is better and so on. We’re quite fortunate with that and I have hit my form because others have.

“I’m happy to have got the deal done. There’ll be quite a lot of players with those things hovering over their heads for the next couple of weeks and months, so I was quite keen to get something done as early as possible so I can just concentrate on the rest of the season.

“I have now got two more years here and hopefully we can do something special in that time.”

Sneyd earned another three Albert Goldthorpe medal points for his performance in Friday’s 18-16 win over Huddersfield.

But he admits they were lucky to come away with the win after three late tries from Huddersfield, after winger Elliot Wallis had been sent off, almost overturned an 18-0 deficit.

“We lost our way a little,” admitted Sneyd.

“We were fully in control; we’d scored a few times and had a grip on the game. But towards the back end, when they went down to twelve men, they just got better. A few defensive decisions from us were awful and we were fairly lucky to hold on at the end.

“But we got the two points, and we’re at that stage of the season where that is all that matters.

“We have still got a lot of things to sharpen up when it comes to our performance, but it’s a win and we move on to Leigh on Friday.

“Every time we play them it is always a close game and a bit of a warlike battle, so we’ll be fully prepped for them.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,429 (May 6, 2024)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.