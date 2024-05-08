Ryan Hall bids to deliver parting gift to Hull KR before Leeds Rhinos return

RYAN HALL is determined to end his time at Hull KR with a trophy.

The veteran winger is leaving the Robins at the end of this season for one final year at his former club Leeds, with an off-field position at Headingley to follow.

His twelve first-team campaigns with the Rhinos in his first spell brought six Super League Grand Final wins, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge triumph.

But since signing from Hull KR ahead of the 2021 season (following two years with Sydney Roosters), Hall is yet to help the club end what is now a 39-year wait for one of the top honours.

Rovers have come close on numerous occasions, reaching Super League play-off semi-finals in 2021 and 2023, a Challenge Cup semi-final in 2022 and the final (lost to Leigh in golden-point) last season.

They are currently looking to build on last season’s top-four league finish, while they face Wigan on Saturday, May 19, for a return to Wembley.

Hall, who will turn 37 before next season begins, admits that Hull KR’s progress made his decision to return to Leeds a more difficult one than people may have imagined.

“It’s been a big few weeks because I’ve had to weigh up the pros and cons of everything,” he said.

“It was a tough decision. A lot of people have asked ‘was it an easy decision?’ but it’s not really.

“I’ve really enjoyed the journey that we’ve had at Hull KR. We’ve developed into a quality side and a genuine top-four team.

“I know we haven’t been successful yet but we are now in the frame for silverware, and it would be really nice to get something.

“It’s not extra motivation (knowing it’s my last year) – I’ve been trying for the last four years! – but it would be nice to get something.”

After scoring a try against St Helens on Saturday, Hall is now one game short of Danny McGuire’s record of 247 Super League tries.

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,429 (May 6, 2024)

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.