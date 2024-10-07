Chris Kendall appointed as Super League Grand Final referee with Liam Moore as video official

CHRIS KENDALL has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR at Old Trafford.

It will be the 32-year-old’s third Grand Final as a referee, and his first since the 2020 title decider which was played behind closed doors at the KCOM Stadium in Hull, as it was then known – the only Grand Final to have been played away from Old Trafford.

Kendall refereed his second consecutive Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley earlier this year, so will complete an officiating double last recorded by Liam Moore in 2021.

Moore has been appointed as video referee, with Richard Thompson and Johnny Roberts as touch judges.

The full list of officials is:

Referee – Chris Kendall

Touch Judges – Richard Thompson and Johnny Roberts

Video Referee – Liam Moore

Reserve Referee – Jack Smith

Reserve Touch Judge – Warren Turley

Time Keeper – Nick Hope

Match Commissioner – Gerry Kershaw

